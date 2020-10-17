Russian boxer Murat Gassiev, who will face the Albanian heavyweight Sefer Seferi, showed pictures taken in training before entering the ring. Pictures of the athlete were published on October 17 on his Instagram page.

“We continue to work,” he signed the photo from the run. Gassiev also showed a picture taken after sparring and a photo with his team. The Russian wished subscribers a good weekend.

On the eve, boxer Nikolai Valuev expressed confidence that Gassiev would not leave a chance for victory to his rival Sefer Seferi.

Gassiev and Seferi will fight for the WBA International belt on October 31 in Sochi. The fight will be the debut for the Russian in the heavyweight division.

Seferi, 41, is a WBF Intercontinental Heavyweight and First Heavyweight Champion.

Initially, the American Kevin Johnson was supposed to become Gassiev’s rival, but he refused to fight, explaining this by problems with documents.