Boxer Floyd Mayweather was harassed and followed en masse while shopping in a jewelry store in central London just a day after he launched a ‘Mayweather Israel Initiative’, to support the children of Israel with a birthday gift.

The 47-year-old athlete was shopping in a well-known London jewelry store when he had to be helped by his bodyguards until he reached his car when he was attacked by a group of several people.

According to a witness in the newspaper The Sun“There were maybe eight to ten people involved in chasing him, and about 20 or 25 watching. Mayweather’s security team was outnumbered. They asked him why he supported Israel and he said he was proud to support the Jews… Then someone hit him for that reason. “They took him out of the store, but by then there were several people trying to hit him and pushing his security guards.”

“Floyd took some hits. I really couldn’t imagine Mayweather trying to return any. His guards were just trying to put distance between him and them. It was over in two minutes,” says one of the witnesses.

However, both his security team and Mayweather himself deny that attack. “Let me make things clear… there is no truth to the rumors that are circulating. They did not hit me or touch me in any way. “What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control,” he says on Instagram.

“I was in the UK for a quick 48 hour stopover to do some shopping and unfortunately people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories. I’m perfectly fine and there’s nothing more to say“, sentence.