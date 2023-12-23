The last hours before the fight on December 23 in Riyadh with Briton Lyndon Arthur, WBA world champion Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol is spending in a calm atmosphere. The athlete told Izvestia that at this time it is important to concentrate and not pay attention to the information background.

“This once again can either upset you, or, conversely, give you too much unnecessary confidence. So I try to think about the fact that I just need to get in the ring, preserve myself mentally and physically as much as possible and do my job,” he shared.

On December 23, Bivol will meet with Arthur at a tournament in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, the Russian will have to defend his title.

Bivol has 21 victories in 21 fights in his career, 11 of them by knockout. Arthur won 23 fights, of which 16 were completed ahead of schedule. At the same time, the Briton has one defeat.

On December 21, Bivol named Izvestia his most “inconvenient” rivals. According to the athlete, he remembered the style of the fight against Craig Richards, which took place in May 2021. Then the Russian won by unanimous decision. The Russian boxer also said that he considers Malawian Isaac Chilembu an inconvenient opponent. As Bivol noted, Chilembu is from that category of fighters who does not take offensive actions, does not “earn a victory,” preferring to defend a lot.

In addition, the athlete shared with Izvestia that he will enter the ring in Riyadh to the song of the Kino group “Blood Type”. According to the boxer, this song is most capable of awakening a sense of confidence in him before the start of a fight.