Russian professional boxer, world champion according to the World Boxing Association (WBA) Dmitry Bivol shared his expectations of the upcoming fight between boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov.

“I don’t like to give predictions, but I can say that both fighters will show a fairly competitive fight, because Kudryashov has professional experience, has a strong blow. At the same time, Romanov has more amateur experience, and he is a more technical boxer, probably than Dmitry, but at the same time, he lacks professional experience, “Bivol said in an interview. REN TV Thursday, May 6th.

He also noted both the strengths and weaknesses of each of the fighters. So, according to him, Kudryashov has a fairly tough blow, “he has professional experience on his side.” Whereas Romanov, according to Bivol, also has a strong enough punch that will allow both of them to have an interesting fight.

“He (Kudryashov – Ed.) Is clearly not the same as yesterday, and not the same as the day before yesterday. I haven’t seen his fights for a long time, and probably the years take their toll. If you take Dmitry six years ago and now – of course, I saw him then and thought that it was just something with something. Now, maybe age really takes its toll. But I do not think that this is of particular importance, because I also saw Romanov’s fights a long time ago. It will be a fairly competitive battle, this is the most important thing, ”Bivol emphasized.

He also noted that Romanov should not be underestimated. According to him, at the moment when he knocked out the American boxer Deontay Wilder, “it was not even assumed that Romanov would later become the world champion.”

In addition, he commented on rapper Basta’s promotion company. Bivol clarified that boxing is open to everyone and the fact that Basta will organize fights means that both fans of his work and boxing fans will be able to watch them.

Earlier, on May 5, Kudryashov said that he was looking forward to meeting with Romanov. He stressed that he misses fights and that the upcoming tournament will be a reason for him to rejoice.

On May 21, the boxers will meet in a duel at the GAZFIGHT tournament in the Khimki basketball center. Kudryashov and Romanov will fight for the world title of the new division according to the WBC version. They will be the first boxers to compete in the Bridgerweight category – up to 101.6 kg. Before that, there were no fights in such weight in Russia yet.