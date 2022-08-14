Russian athlete Artem Ageev believes that his extensive experience in boxing will help him defeat Argentinean Diego Marochi in the upcoming tournament. On August 14, he told Izvestia about this.

“The viewer is waiting for victory, I don’t know what it will be: ahead of schedule or the whole distance will go. I don’t tune in for a quick victory, I tune in for all rounds, ”said Ageev.

The Russian boxer stressed that he is in good shape.

He added that he will be watching how Marochi behaves in the first round. The Russian will discuss possible adjustments to the strategy together with the coach during the fight.

Ageev has 23 wins and 16 losses. Marocha has 18 wins, seven losses and one draw. It is worth noting that most of the fights (14 out of 18) the Argentine won by knockout.

The fight between Ageev and Marochi will be the co-main at the “Battle of the Kalemegdan Fortress” tournament. The main fight of the tournament will be the fight between Russian heavyweight, current WBA Asia heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev and American Carluz Welch. You can watch the broadcast on August 26 on the REN TV channel.

Earlier, on August 10, Gassiev said that he was not going to underestimate the enemy. At the same time, answering the question if he has any strategy, the Russian boxer noted that he is now in such a position that he must defeat every opponent.