Mexico.- Through social networks, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez announced that he will return to the rings next May 6th with a function in Mexico, announced that he will fight in Jalisco As part of the celebration of the 200 free and sovereign years of the state of Jalisco, the specific place has not yet been announced but it is expected to be in one of the state’s stadiums.

Although this news has caused a stir among fans of the Guadalajara, it has also raised doubts and it is that officially Canelo Álvarez does not have a confirmed rival for the fight on May 6. But if there is one who raises his hand and that would be confirmed in the following days.

According to the reports, the fighter who would be entering the ring against the Mexican is the British John Ryder who in recent weeks has been very intense with the attacks on the Mexican. Ryder is World Boxing Organization super middleweight champion (WBO) when he defeated Zach Parker. He has a record of 32 wins and 5 losses with 18 knockouts.

We recommend you read

It is expected that more details of this fight, rival, time and place will be released in the following days, which are other important data. Canelo Alvarez returns to Mexico after 12 years, the last time the Mexican stepped on tricolor territory for a fight was in November 2011 when he faced Puerto Rican Kermit Cintrón at the Monumental Plaza de Toros México.