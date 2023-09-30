The name of Jermell Charlo has taken on a lot of relevance in recent months and since it was announced that it would be the rival of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez The spotlights increased. Now the American says he is ready to get into the ring to face the Mexican in search of taking away his undisputed super middleweight title.

Jermell Charlo comes from a family that came to Louisiana very young and there both his brother Jarmell Charlo and Jermell Charlo saw the light of the world for the first time, but it was not until a few years later when they had to move to Houston that the twin brothers decided to put on boxing gloves and thus begin their legion in the sport of fists.

Jermell Charlo wants to be the first undisputed champion in two categories | Photo: EFE

Jermell Charlo, who is considered the youngest in his family, before being able to decide on boxing, tried other sports, playing basketball, American football, but in the end he decided on boxing, not knowing that in the end he would be nothing short of becoming a two-time undisputed champion in two different categories.

It was not until 2008 when Jermell Charlo made his official debut in boxing to begin in the professional world of the sport of fists. In his development he had coaches like Mike TysonRonnie Shields who developed the level that he boasts today to his followers and rivals.

In 2013 he won his first title by beating Harry Joe Yorgey and was crowned with the Continental Americas super welterweight belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC for its acronym in English). But it was not until 2019 when his best moment would come and so he began to write his story to become undisputed super welterweight champion.

Charlo will face Canelo Álvarez this Saturday | Photo: EFE

It was made from the titles of WBC by defeating Tony Harrinson, the IBF and AMB to Jeison Rosario, the OMB He beat Brian Carlos Castaño. Since then he has boasted the 4 titles, the same ones that he now wants to have but the ones that Canelo Álvarez boasts in the super middleweight that although it is not his category he could achieve it.

His current record is 37 fights fought, 35 won and 19 by knockout. He has only lost and drawn only once in his career.