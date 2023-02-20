Mexico.- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He has surprised his most loyal fans by announcing that he is returning to Mexico to have a fight in which he will put his world titles on the line. The Mexican has not yet revealed who the official rival is, but there has been talk that he could be the British John Ryder.

With this news, it has also given way to search among the historical facts, when was the last time that the man from Guadalajara had a fight in Mexican territory and that is that since his career exploded, the tricolor boxer has made a career in the USA where the profits are bigger and how show and profit favors you more.

Even so, the last time that Canelo entered a Mexican venue was in November 2011 in a fight against the one born in Puerto Rico, Kermit Cintron in the Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico. On that occasion, Canelo defeated his rival via knockout in the fifth round, thus achieving his third defense for his super welterweight world title.

At that time, Canelo Álvarez was barely 20 years old, his career in the world of boxing was taking off, and although he already had titles, the toughest fights were yet to come and it was only a few years later that the fight against Floyd Mayweather who gave him his first defeat as a professional boxer.