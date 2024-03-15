Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez announced to Jaime Munguia as their official challenger for the four belts: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF of the super medium The last week.

He undisputed world champion will fight again against a Mexican since his victory against Julio Cesar Chavez in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Snowfall in 2017.

This scenario will be the epicenter of a clash between aztec boxers for the 168 pound titles. Nobody wants to be left out of seeing 'Canelo' Alvarez bet their sashes before him 'Destroyer' Munguia.

Therefore, the boxing fans count the hours to start acquiring one of the tickets available to attend the fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía, who They train very hard to perfect their techniques and display the same ones above the quadlateral.

The confrontation between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía was scheduled for next May 4, the T-Mobile Arena of the land of betting will be the official headquarters for the main event.

The acquisition of the tickets started this Thursday, March 14 with the presalewhile the general sale It will begin next Friday, March 15.

For now, the page of the T-Mobile Arena has not revealed the exact value of the tickets, but, as has been revealed, the prices could range from 305 to 5 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to 5 thousand and 80 thousand Mexican pesos.

