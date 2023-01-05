Mexico City.- In boxing, everyone goes up to the ‘ring’ for a simple reason, to increase his record of victories to become a real contender in search of one of the four largest belts in the discipline: World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) Y World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The four sashes are the most important within this sport of contact that you have possibly seen on some occasion and would like to know what it means if a fighter owns one or several scepters as happens with the Mexican, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

But we will go step by step so that you know the meaning of each one and their respective terms in boxing.

World Boxing Council Belt

The WBC belt It is considered the most prestigious award for a boxer. He is recognized for his green and gold colors, which great fighters achieved at the time, including: Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, sugar ray leonard, among others. Who owns this belt is world champion. The council arose in 1963.

The Association has existed since 1962, one year before the Council, being the oldest of the four organizations. It contemplates two championships: Regular and super. Its representative colors are black and gold.

The IFRC was founded in April 1977, but achieved recognition in 1983 after being treated as a regional sanctioning body, aligned with the United States Boxing Association. The sash is red and gold.

While the Organization is the youngest of all, existing since 1994, but it was not until 2004 when it managed to be recognized as a title in the boxing.

Now that you know the four titles, we are going to talk about what it is to be a unified champion and indisputable. The first refers to when a boxer is a creditor of belts from the main organizations (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO).

While becoming a undisputed champion it happens at the moment that a boxer seizes the main titles (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO).

This is where we return to the theme of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. The Mexican is unified champion because he knocked out Caleb Plant in November 2021 to snatch the last scepter he was missing, he is also the undisputed champion in super middleweight for defeating Plant.