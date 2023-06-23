Saul “Canelo” Alvarez announced this Thursday that he will officially have a fight in September 2023 with which he would close the year after his victory in May against the British John Ryder. Given this announcement, what attracted the most attention is that he did not reveal the name of the rival, which has caused speculation to grow.

In the last hours there was talk that the opponents would be Badou Jack but after a statement by the Mexican it was ruled out, the name of David Benavidez who has been looking for Canelo for a long time is also maintained. But the winner would be Jermall Charlo who would already have the yes from the Mexican.

According to the journalist Mike Coppinger, the one chosen for the fight of the month of September would be Charlo, in addition to making it known that the Mexican would have an agreement with PBC to fight 3 times with his organization, having two more fights in 2024.

“Canelo Álvarez announced a ‘done deal’ for September along with the PBC logo. Álvarez is ready to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermall Charloprobably on September 16, sources told ESPN,”

it reads.

“It’s a three-fight deal for Canelo with PBC, according to sources, a coup for Al Haymon landing boxing’s top star. Two more fights are expected to take place in May and September 2024. The story will come to ESPN,” he concluded. For now this is the

possibility that exists for a fight with the Mexican.

Canelo would have a fight against Jermall Charlo | Photo: Capture

There was another possibility that speaks of Dmitri Bivol who for a long time has been wanted by Canelo for revenge after the defeat suffered in 2022.