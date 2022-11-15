White smoke with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez at the end of the year on this day, since it has just been announced that he will fight in May of next year, seeking to maintain his current legacy as he has been forging in world boxing.

In an interview with bet365, Álvarez said that the rehabilitation process has been better than expected and that he plans to return to the ring in May of next year.

“my scars They have already closed, I am doing my therapy very well, so I think it will not stop me so much, I always do my fights in May or September. I think I’ll be ready for May,” said Álvarez.

The Mexican boxer who had a cast on his hand after surgery shortened the estimated time to remove it, since the doctor assured that when he saw the good condition of his hand, he decided to remove it.

“The doctor had told me at the beginning that I should spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the surgery,” explained the Mexican boxer. “When he came in and saw inside everything I had and what he did to me, he said that it was better than we expected, that I should only spend 7 days with the cast, then remove the stitches and start the rehabilitationNow it’s been two weeks.”

Regarding the subject of his rival for the month of May, Álvarez indicated that he is ready for anything that will make him a historic boxer, making it clear that his rival will come out of the fight between Benavidez and Caleb Plant.

“It will be a very competitive fight between the two, I personally believe that Benavidez wins,” Canelo said. “I am here to face the best and make the best fights in boxing, all those fights interest me, whatever leads me to make history, that’s why I’m here.”