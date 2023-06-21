Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez continues without finding a rival after fighting in his native Jalisco. against John Ryder, in the framework of 200 years as a free and sovereign state. He is holding on to Dmitry Bivol for a rematch, but the Russian is not interested in that fight after defeating him in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other boxers take advantage of the fact that the unified champion is free to launch challenge after challenge, among them David Benavidez, whom the public demands to accept the challenge but preferred to turn the other way, however his plans were altered when it was confirmed that this fight would not take place. will perform.

Álvarez wanted to test his fists against Badou Jack, World Boxing Council cruiserweight world champion, who rejected the alleged boxing match that would have taken place in Saudi Arabia, even mocking the conditions imposed by the Mexican.

“I will not fight ‘Canelo’ in the next fight. They said the weight difference is too much, they wanted to fight me 20 pounds BELOW the cruiserweight limit for the title, plus a rehydration clause,” he reported in his Twitter account. Twitter.

‘Canelo’ has not stopped receiving criticism from people after what happened with Badou Jack, whom Saúl Álvarez evidenced by retweeting an interview from two years ago, where the Swede says he is willing to drop to 168 pounds to confront the tapatio.

“In July 2021, Jack (Badou) said he would fight the 168-pound ‘Canelo’ at 175. In June 2023, Jack (Badou) is at 200 and tells shorty garden ‘Canelo’ to fight him in Cruise. The Mexican accepts to fight at 180 (still cruise), but Jack (Badou) says no way and now ‘Canelo’ is the bad guy?”, says the Hard Times publication.

Saúl Álvarez will continue looking for an opponent for his next fight, which he confirmed to be held in September. After Badou Jack, the name of Jermall Charlo sounds strongly, who would be his adversary according to the statements of the British promoter, Eddie Hearn.