Box office, Leonardo Pieraccioni at the top. It seems like a lot Paris, the latest effort by the Tuscan director and actor, conquers the Italian public on its debut: 1,335,227 euros, and the best average copy (2,878 euros), in the weekend 18-21 January 2024.

Two other new entries in the Cinetel Top 10 of takings, The Holdovers – Life Lessons by Alexander Payne, third with 577,841 euros, and The Canterville Ghost, tenth with 280,762 euros.

On the second step of the podium is Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, which with 963,655 partial euros is close to three million (2,981,337 euros), worth highlighting is the six million (6,275,160 euros) surpassed by The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki at fifth place, the fourteen (14,283,155 euros) crossed by Wonka in sixth.

The 331,410 euros collected over the weekend by Alessandro Siani's Succede also in the best families were significant, which with a total of 5,494,273 euros became the highest Italian grosser of the Feste at the expense of Santocielo with Ficarra and Picone (5,456,263 euros), as underlined by specialized site Cinematografo.it.

The other debuts, The Piper, The Dew Point, La petite and Yannick – The spectator's revenge, are outside the Top 10, with the weekend takings marking a +1.4% on the analogue (19 – 22 January) of 2023: 7,544,252 euros against 7,444,438 euros.