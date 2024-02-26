Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Everyone wants to fight Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez in the 168 pounds. In the last hours a new boxer made public his desire to confront the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Its about American boxer with Puerto Rican roots, Edgar Luis Berlanga Jr.who challenged the fighter Mexican after his current victory against boxer Irish, Padraig McCrory.

Edgar Berlanga achieved victory by knock out in the sixth episode of the function held at the Caribbean Royale orlandoin Florida. His victory motivated him to challenge the 'Canelo' Alvarez.

«I want to 'Canelo' AlvarezI want to fight with him 'Canelo'. Come on, up, let's have that fight,” declared the boxerFrom Brooklyn, NY to DAZN microphones.

«I want it now, we want it 'Canelo' Alvarez be the next,” added Edgar Luis Berlanga Jr., who has an undefeated record of twenty-two professional victories (17 by fast track and 5 by decision).

After the words of Edgar Luis Berlanga Jr. he promoter, Eddie Hearnspoke about the possibility of agreeing to fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the super middleweight titles.

«It's just a matter of time (to face 'Canelo') Puerto Rico against Mexicoit will be a great event. Edgar Berlanga against 'Canelo' Alvarez“If the call came, he would not back down,” he told DAZN.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will go up to the T shed-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall on May 4 of this year, but, to date, he still has not revealed the name of his rival.

