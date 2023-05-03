Mexico City.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez entered the conversation of the speakers in Third Grade Sportsproject that presides over Denise Maekerlast Monday, with a view to his next fight of box against him British, John Ryderin Mexican territory on Saturday.

However, the statements of the journalists who were at the table of Debate they weren’t entirely positive for the pound-for-pound champion. Maria Jose Gonzalez–TNT Sports announcer-, questioned the career of the boxer from Guadalajara and why people do not identify with him.

“People don’t identify with him. ‘Cinnamon’. It is a popular topic, that if it did not grow like the mexican boxer extremely sunk in poverty, that he had to defend himself here, that he had sponsorships on this side, that helped him grow by putting fights on him,” he said.

Also majo gonzalez criticized that Saul Alvarez choose old champions instead of fighting against boxers of better quality, which is something that the fans are still waiting for to date and for this reason they do not believe that it is at the level of the greats mexican boxers of history.

«He chooses old champions, the case of Sergei Kovalevthat I no longer want to fight against Gennady Golovkinthat is what catches my attention, be careful, from the technical ignorance,” he added Maria Jose Gonzalez in Third Grade Sports.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will fight in Mexico for the first time since 2011. He will go up on the stage to try his second defense as undisputed champion and fourth overall from some of his world titles against John Ryder34 years old, in the Akron Zapopan Stadium.

He mexican boxer It maintains a record of 58 wins (39 on the fast track), two draws and two losses. ryderFor his part, he has a record of 32 wins (18 by ‘KO’) and five losses. ‘Cinnamon’ He will earn 14.3 million dollars for this contest, broken down into 10 million for the fight and 4.3 for sponsors.