Mexico City.- Juan Manuel 'Dinamita' Márquez critical once again of Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez for not daring to face David Benavidez for his four titles super middleweight.

Before 'Canelo' Alvarez Reveal the name of your next opponent, Juan Manuel Marquez He appeared on the podcast 'La Esquina del KO' to emphasize that he did face the best boxers at the time.

“You have to use the boxing for what it is, we must have respect for it boxing…If you are a very good fighter, why do that type of thing, I show it, I fight with those who have to fight and I make people recognize me and the respect that I deserve,” said the 'Dynamite'.

Likewise, he made it clear that he never ran away from any fight unlike Saul 'Canelo Alvarez who ignores the different challenges that have been sent to him David Benavidez.

'Canelo' adds three defenses of his titles

«I achieved a lot, I beat the best pound for pound in the world at that time, I fought with the best, I never shied away from anyone. I think that in some way it has to be said, I speak what it is,” added Juan Manuel Márquez.

According to the information provided by the comenarist, Ricardo CelisThe team of David Benavidez offered 55 million dollars to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez plus the rights of Mexico and a percentage of Pay Per View (PPV).

This figure means a much higher value than the 35 million dollars that his contract has, however the 'Canelo Team' he would have rejected that offer to agree to a fight against 'The Red Flag' this year.

