Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The culiacanense, Juan Luis Aldanapulled the power from his fists, by imposing himself by technical knockout in the third round on the sonoran, Luis “Crazy” Castilloto maintain his undefeated record in 15 fights, after the stellar contest of the professional boxing show called “Night of Legends” that took place in Room 53, in the Sinaloan capital.

The event was organized by Green Day Boxing Promotions. The victory of Aldana Camacho was not easy at all, against a rival with more experience in the professional field and who came to shake the body of the culichi, with some exchanges.

In the third round, Aldana He put the Sonoran on the ropes, whom he connected combinations to the face and body. Juan Luis hit a strong left blow to Castillo’s chest, who fell to his knees, grimacing in pain and after the referee’s protection count Guadalupe Quinterocould no longer continue the fight and decreed the technical knockouteither.

Juan Luis Aldana, who is led by international Jay “Panda” Nájar, improved his record to 15-0, with 9 knockouts. This came to be his first fight of the year.

Who did have a difficult night was the former two-time challenger of the world Championship Melissa Esquivel, who after six rounds, had to settle for a draw, in the co-main event that she starred with elizabeth chavez.

Esquivel, whose coach is Professor Marco Antonio Santos she battled in the ring, against a slender rival who always showed combativeness. In the end, the three judges scored on their cards 58-58, to declare a fair tie.

After having sustained more than 300 fights in amateur boxing, he also cUlichi Kevin Cantabrana had a successful debut in the professional arena, after knocking out at one minute and 16 seconds of the third round Daniel Martinez.

Cantabrana showed good looks in the ring and is shaping up to become a high-flying boxer. another of culiacan who tasted the sweetness of victory, was Juan Llaneswho prevailed for technical knockout at 56 seconds of the second round on Arnulfo Lopez. plains is directed by the former professional boxer Andres Varela.

After a level match, Manuel “Zurdito” Ruiz and Abraham “Cricket” ManríquezThey ended with a draw. With good pace he continued the sensational prospect Jose Alfredo Floreswho beat Junior Castaneda.

In other show fights, Francisco Martinez he took the victory by knockout against Jose Barragan. After a very even duel, José Iván “El Chocolatito” Lopez surpassed Daniel “Goku” Pacheco.