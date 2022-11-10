Sinaloa.- Culiacanenses John Louis Aldanawho seeks to continue with his unbeatable pace and Raphael Ortiz They had no major problems getting on the scale this Thursday, to meet their fights before Manuel Martínez and Elliot Cano, respectively, in the professional boxing show that will be held this Friday, November 11, in Culiacán.

Aldana, pupil of Jay “Panda” Najar and who has not fought for seven and a half months, reappears in the ring hungry for victory and does so by climbing another division, such as welterweight, while Rafael Ortiz, who has Jorge “Koky” Romero as his trainer, will compete the national middleweight championship endorsed by the Box and Wrestling Commission of Mexico City. The function that is presented by the company Green Day Boxing Promotions (GDBP), will take place in Room 53, starting at eight o’clock at night.

Aldana, who weighed 65,100 kilograms, said he was motivated to return to the ring, after having recovered from the nose operation and that he will try to achieve a resounding victory against Guanajuato’s Manuel Martínez (3-4, 2 KO), who recorded in the Roman, 64..8’00 kilos.

“I feel very good, we did a very long preparation, the nose thing has turned out well fortunately, we are at 100 and ready to go with everything in this fight. He is a rival who comes to leave everything, he is strong and he is not afraid to go to the clash, ”said Juan Luis Aldana, 20 years old, who has a perfect record of 13-0, with 8 knockouts, in boxing. professional.

Juan Luis Aldana ready for his battle this Friday | Photo: Discussion

Aldana Camacho has not fought since March 25, when she prevailed in a tough battle against Gerardo Martínez. It should be remembered that on November 20, 2021, Juan Luis Aldana prevailed over Jesús Cruz Silva, from Monterrey, in a function that was held in the city of Culiacán.

Juan Luis, who started in rented boxing in 2019, stated that he wants to offer a great fight to please the fans. He also said that this combat is dedicated to the commander Miguel “Boxer” Silva (RIP), who was a professional boxer.

For his part, the star Rafael Ortiz Yellowis motivated to headline a card again and was grateful for the opportunity that Green Day Boxing Promotions is giving him.

“I feel strong and with the mentality of going out with everything for the victory against an opponent who will surely put up a good fight,” said Ortiz, who will have his second national championship fight. In his previous contest he defeated the culichi Omar Chávez, on June 18 of the current year, in the city of Culiacán. Rafael Ortiz, 27, has a record of 15 wins, one draw and four losses, while his opponent Elliot Cano is 9-8.

