Mexico.- John Ryder will be the rival that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez face on May 6 on the field of the Akron Stadium, home of Chivas. So this Tuesday they officially had their first meeting at a press conference where both fighters left their first impressions and where John Ryder surprised by being 100% respectful with the mexican

On his first occasion at the microphone, John Ryder explained that this is a golden opportunity for his career as a boxer, he stressed that going to Mexico and fighting against one of the best exponents of boxing today is without a doubt one of the situations he has been looking for. in his career and that now that he can give the bell of taking the titles it excites him.

“Saúl, thank you very much for giving us this opportunity.is what we were looking for” said the English boxer. “I want to extend once again my thanks and the level of respect I have for Canelo Álvarez, is a champion and a true ambassador of the sport. We only have the face of respect and the face of when we face each other and I want it to be maintained before and during the fight,” said the fighter.

John Ryder made it clear that they are ready to possibly face one of the best opportunities of their career, highlighting their great respect for their rival, something that is rarely seen in Canelo Álvarez’s rivals. As well as John Ryder, his manager charlie sims stressed

that the opportunity of this fight is unique, in addition to the fact that he joined the praise for the Mexican.

The British boxer arrives as Interim Champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and will be fighting for the super middleweight titles that belong to the Mexican.