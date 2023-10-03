Las Vegas, Nevada.- Jermell Charlo felt different in his fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, Snowfall against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after gaining fourteen pounds to try to take away his four titles from the super middleweight in the T-Mobile Arena.

«I could really feel the difference in the weight. I jumped fourteen pounds. Am undisputed in my division. I dared to be great, but sometimes you fall short. You just have to keep pushing. My path doesn’t stop here. “I will return to 154 pounds,” he declared at a press conference.

Besides, Jermell Charlo made a strong revelation about Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez being the first to hit him in a brutal way on top of the shed, to the extent of feeling “dizzy” that the best decision was to put his knee on the ground.

Jermell Charlo kneeling after hit by ‘Canelo’

«It was the first time I felt a blow that left me dizzy. I am always the one who gives them and on this occasion I had to be on the other’s side,” commented the US who tried to get to the mat with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez but with an overhand blow he went to the mat in the seventh round.

‘Canelo’ easily beat Jermell Charlo

«I knew it was the best (not to continue standing), I see boxing and I’ve been a part of the sport for so long that if I had jumped out there I would have embarrassed myself. “Things could have been different, but I was smart enough to recover,” he added.

Jermell Charlo He faced the remainder of the fight with determination despite having the result against him due to that fall. He super welterweight champion He returned to the pros after 16 months, but he wasn’t the challenger people expected to see against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall.

