Timothy Bradley raises his voice in the matter of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s fight for the month of May, since for him he sees no reason to fight in Mexico, since that only makes it clear that it is over and his time is over. ‘Eye of the Tiger’ in his professional career.

“It seems like he lost his will. Coming home is a way to cheer up a fighter. I honestly think Canelo is in the final stretch of his career. He’s on the wane because of the way he fights,” the Desert Storm said according to Boxing News 24.

Bradley analyzed the recent behavior of Saúl Álvarez in terms of boxing issues. The American assures that the Mexican He is no longer the same in the ring, since little by little he has been losing his rhythm and fighting speed.

“He no longer has that urgency for the ring. It seems that he only fights it to fight; he is no longer interested and it seems that this is even something complementary. In fact, outside the boxing is more important to him, like golf, his family and the business he has. That usually happens to a boxer,” he emphasized.

The North American warns the Mexican boxer in the fight against Ryder, since he defines him as a very strong boxer who is not going to play but to fight inch by inch this May in Mexico.

“It is good that Canelo is going to fight in his country because he is going to need the support against Ryder. He will go to fight and not to play. Although he is not the favorite, he is a living threat. He will not be a dessert for Canelo. This boy can fight hard in every round,” he said.