Mexico City.- David Faitelson He pointed out that Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez “went crazy” for asking for a stratospheric figure so that David Benavidez have the chance to fight for belts: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF in the super middleweight division.

“Went mad “The cinnamon”: 150 or 200 million for fighting with David Benavidez? Well… who's feeling? ¿Muhammad Ali?», questioned the TUDN journalist in their social networks.

At the end of the first face-to-face between Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía, the champion from Guadalajara said in an interview with ESPNKnocaut that the pride of Tijuana was the best option to agree on a boxing match for May 4 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the other hand, he assured that David Benavidez is out of his field and asks that Jaime Munguía be respected as his next challenger for the super middleweight titles, however, he stressed that he is someone who likes to negotiate and if a promoter arrives with 200 million dollars will accept the challenge of the 'Mexican Monster'.

