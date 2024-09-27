Russia.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez moved up a category to face Dmitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title at 175 pounds.

However, the Mexican boxer suffered defeat by unanimous decision. To this day he still thinks that a different result would have occurred if he had prepared himself in better conditions.

“I don’t want to talk a lot about it because I don’t want to make excuses, only those of us who make up the team know what happened, why I got tired. If you see the fight, I won the first five rounds and then I started to get tired, a lot of things happened and I don’t want to make excuses. Mine will come and things will be different,” he explained at a press conference.

“I couldn’t train like I normally did. I trust that I will have my chance again. I’m not on a vegan diet or anything like that, nor am I overtraining, I insist I don’t want to make excuses,” the boxer revealed for the YouTube channel El Tapatio.

By defeating Edgar Berlanga, Saúl Álvarez points to Dmitry Bivol, who broke the silence about having to enter the ring for the second time against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“After my fight against ‘Canelo’ (Álvarez), we were available for the rematch, but he chose two more fights and we realized that we had to move on,” he told ‘IFL TV’.

Even so, Dmitry Bivol is open to giving Saúl Álvarez a chance to deliver blows in the ring again, but that will have to wait, as he has the goal of unifying the light heavyweight titles against Artur Beterbiev on October 12.

«If our paths cross again, no problem, we can have revenge, but for now I am focused on October 12. Thinking about a rematch with ‘Canelo’ is not looking back, but to the side. “My path distracts me,” he concluded.

