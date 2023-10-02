Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez surpassed the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall to Jermell Charlo this Saturday to maintain dominance in the 168 poundsin what was his third defense of the championships of the WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF in the super middleweight division.

‘Canelo’ knocked down Jermell Charlo in the 7th round

jam media

He undisputed champion won by unanimous decision to the reigning fighter in the super welterweightwho rose two categories to be eligible to face the ‘Canelo’ in the city of sin that once again saw a triumph with authority of the mexican boxer.

One day after the fight between undisputed champions The pESPN journalist, David Faitelsonuploaded a video on his official account Twitter to criticize the actions of ‘Canelo’ Alvarezwhich claims to be one of the “worst” that he remembers in the career of the tapatío.

«Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He won the fight, yes he won it overwhelmingly, but it was one of the worst fights that I remember in the history of the mexican boxer and also one of the worst fights we have seen in Las Vegas“, starts.

Canelo defeated Jermell Charlo by decision

AFP

“To the ‘Canelo’ He lacked resources again, those that he has never had in his career, those resources have had other great mexican boxers in history and that do not appear by magic, is the style of the ‘Canelo’as a man can claim boxer win a fight being the undisputed champion of the super medium throwing just 380 shots in twelve rounds, the average that the boxers of full weight» added David Faitelson.

Even the sportscaster states that Saul Alvarez He lived “a bitter night” although he achieved victory, as he insists that “he already lost his hunger for boxing” and the best thing the 33-year-old from Guadalajara should do is look for another distraction in his life.

Canelo Álvarez with Eddy Reynoso

Instagram cinnamon

«He is not the boxer they always wanted to sell us, He is not the boxer that some said he is., ‘Canelo’ is not the boxer who can delve fully into the history of boxing Mexican. He is moving further away from the list of the best pound for pound every day», he declared.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.