Arizona, United States.- The world of boxing is waiting to meet Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez's future adversary. He Undisputed World Champion Super middleweight He assured that it would be at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week that he would reveal the name of his opponent.

However, it is unlikely that Saul Alvarez surprise locals and strangers with the announcement of facing 'The Red Flag', David Benavidez, for the four titles of the 168 pounds.

In addition, it must be remembered that the man from Guadalajara announced that his rival will not be someone with Mexican roots, but will be a American boxerwhich makes it almost evident that it is Jermall Charlo.

'Canelo' defeated Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas

AFP

According to reports, the Jermell Charlo's twin brother will be the chosen one Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to deal blows in the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall on May 4th.

In an interview with 'ProBox TV', Sampson Lewkowicz-promoter of David Benavidez-, stated that the confrontation of the 'Mexican Monster' and the 'Canelo' Alvarez It will not be done for several reasons:

«Sometimes people talk a little more and what they talk more about is that many say that the reason is that Benavidez He wants to cash the check. He agreed to the first proposal, that Eddy (Reynoso) said there was not but was later confirmed that this proposal was legal and authorized by 'Showtime' from the voice of Stephen Espinozawe agreed that David He wasn't going to win more than five million dollars, which he is winning in almost any fight. That shows that Benavidez I gave him the rest for him ('Canelo') economically for the opportunity to show who is the best,” he declared.

'Canelo' Álvarez the King of the super middleweights

EFE

«Unfortunately they decided to fight with the first Charlo. There is a contract for the second Charlowhich changed from one side to the other and supposedly I am not aware of it because I did not make those negotiations, I know positively that they were both Charles at the first moment it was signed and the third was supposedly Benavidez», he added Sampson Lewkowicz.

