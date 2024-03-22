Arizona, Phoenix.- The hunger to face Saúl 'Canelo Álvarez increased in David Benavidez after hearing the amount of money he would have to pay to fight for the unified titles super middleweight.

'The Red Flag' has to gather 200 million dollars to go up to quadrilateral and have the joy of looking for the belts: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF that he plans to snatch from Saul Alvarez.

In addition to this figure, the boxer from Guadalajara mentioned that Benavidez “He couldn't offer me more than 25 pounds.” fighter of Mexican descent he heard enough and in his social networks exploded against him reigning champion.

«'Canelo' If I have nothing to offer you, why are you asking for 150-200 million to fight with someone who is worthless? Hopefully after you earn that money you will have enough left over to buy a couple of eggs,” she wrote.

David Benavidez celebrates the victory in the corner

Instagram benavidez300

Today, once again, the 'Mexican Monster' He appeared in his social environment to demand that the mandate of confronting the undisputed championwho on May 4 will defend his championships against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

David Benavidez intends to host the combat in Saudi Arabiatherefore requested the support of Turki Al-Sheikh–Saudi advisor and owner of the Spanish soccer team UD Almería-so that in The Kingdom it is carried out «the biggest Mexican vs Mexican American fight in boxing history».

«Turki Al-Sheikh We are going to bring the biggest and most exciting fight to Saudi Arabia. This will be the biggest fight Mexican vs Mexican American in the history of boxing “And what better place to do it than El Reino, so that everyone can see it,” he said.

Post by David Benavidez on Instagram

Instagram benavidez300

«This fight is for pride and glory. I fight for greatness, not money. Excellency, if I don't beat 'Canelo, I will donate my entire bag to any child you like. When I beat 'Canelo“I'm going to donate a lot of that bag to benefit hungry children around the world,” he promised. David Benavidez.

«I am a champion of the people and I will continue fighting against the best! “I stand by my words!” he declared.The Red Flag'.

