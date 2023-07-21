Lula meets with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, this 6th (July 21); on the agenda, changes to the Esplanada to include the Centrão

The puzzle of the imminent ministerial reform that the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is pressed to do has some pieces already in place. The most certain is the change in command of Caixa Econômica Federal, which has Rita Serrano in the post.

On the other hand, Geraldo Alckmin, from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, and Wellington Dias, from Social Development, should be preserved in their positions – at least for the time being.

Lula should meet with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on Friday (July 21, 2023) to discuss the scenarios. The meeting time has not yet been set.

Serrano is considered by government officials to be incompetent. Faced with the diagnosis, Centrão signaled the appointment of Gilberto Occhi. He commanded the bank from 2016 to 2018, during the governments of Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer.

His name, however, faces resistance from the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, who is against the reduction of female leaders in the government. For this reason, the quotation of the historic PT Miriam Belchior – and current executive secretary of the Civil House – to command the state bank has increased.

In the Planalto Palace, the permanence of Alckmin and Dias in the ministries is considered, for the time being, as probable. But for different reasons. Lula considers Social Development to be strategic –he has Bolsa Família– and would only trade it for another PT candidate.

As for Alckmin, the change would only occur if it was his wish. And the vice president has already shown signs that he does not intend to leave his post at the Esplanada. There is still a certain trauma among petistas in displeasing the vice president. Furthermore, during the election campaign, Alckmin asked that he could touch on the country’s reindustrialization agenda.

The Centrão, however, continues to press for the Planalto to accommodate congressmen in the government. Even Lula already takes it for granted that deputies André Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) will be nominated.

According to reports, Lula treated Fufuca and Silvio Costa Filho as ministers at the meeting to celebrate the approval of the tax reform, in Alvorada, on 7 July. There the gavel was struck on their indication for the Esplanade.

The question is which ministries will command. The updated betting pool is that the 1st would take over Portos e Aeroportos in place of Márcio França (PSB). Already the 2nd, would replace Ana Moser in Sport.

In this scenario, França would be transferred to replace Alckmin, who would only become vice-president. Faced with the imbroglio, Lula should take some time to arrive at a definitive configuration. The changes are expected to stick to August.