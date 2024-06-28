Guadalajra, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez threw out all the fans Argentina over during the Qatar World Cup 2022 for launching a controversial message against Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini.

A ‘clip’ from the dressing room of the Albicelestte,—after defeating Mexico-, was vitalized because apparently the Argentine star kicked the team’s shirt Mexican team.

«They saw (Lionel) Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? As well as respect Argentinayou have to respect Mexico. I’m not talking about the country (Argentina)I speak of Messi for his mother what he did. “May I ask God not to find it for me,” he wrote. ‘Canelo’ at the time.

Messi scored a goal against Mexico in Qatar 2022

jam media

His intimidating message caused a global scandal during the World Cup Qatar 2022but as time went by, tempers calmed down and everything remained a misunderstanding.

Tweet from Canelo Álvarez to Lionel Messi

Twitter Canelo

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He did not think with his head and passion made him write inappropriate things at that time, for which he offered an apology to Leo Messi and his native Argentina in another of his publications.

«In recent days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina“, wrote.

After almost a year and a half of that hustle and bustle in social networksin an interview with Univision, the undisputed champion admitted to having made a mistake in threatening Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Canelo has been the super middleweight champion since 2021

jam media

«You have to admit when you make a mistake, it doesn’t make you more or less. You have to admit when you make a mistake. The euphoria of seeing someone lose Mexico…with emotions you don’t pay attention to what you do, you have to recognize when you water it and nothing happens,” said the Mexican boxer 33 years old.

