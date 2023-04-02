Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez recently spoke with the Mexican soccer player, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, on his Twitch page, to touch on the topic of the controversial communicator, David Faitelson, who launches against him for fighting with pure opponent who is not tall in professional boxing.

The boxer from Guadalajara mentioned that he ignores everything the journalist says, however there are moments when his patience fills him and he uses his social networks to put him in his place, giving a response that drew too much attention on social networks.

“I am going to spend my saliva talking about him (Faitelson), which is not worth it. I have not seen his interviews for a long time, because there is no point in filling your head with assholes. I think that on many occasions instead of being a reporter”, begins Saúl Álvarez.

“I have sat down, I had the time to go sit down with him and with arguments tell him what it was, there comes a time when you say: ‘Ya cab ***, the net is that it already was’. I have had the opportunity that he says things here that are half strong, I answer him with bad words so that he can take it off *** “, he remarked.

On the other hand, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez criticized the way of thinking of Mexican athletes today. “They believe that with pure talent they arrive and it makes you mediocre. “There are people who take it negatively and others who take it positively, not the one who loses does not mean that this obviously makes you grow.”

“There are many good footballers and many boxers and world champions, but that’s as far as it goes. If it doesn’t come hand in hand with a strong mentality, you’re out, you can have everything, but if you don’t have a strong mentality and if you don’t know how to handle it, then you grind.” , sentenced the ‘King of 168 pounds’.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will return to Mexico after almost twelve years to fight against the boxer, John Ryder, at the Akron stadium in Zapopan on May 6, as part of the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the state of Jalisco.