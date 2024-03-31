Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez has an important confrontation for May 4 against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas, Snowfall. He undisputed champion will come out to defend their Titles: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF of the super middleweights.

He boxer from Tijuana will be the fourth that will try to snatch the championships of the division and the first Saul Alvarez will face since he made the decision not to fight again mexicans.

He 'Canelo' he did not have a compatriot as a synod since he defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. in 2017. Against Jaime Munguia It will be the first time in history that two Aztec fighters will go for the unified titles in the 168 pounds.

'Canelo' will face Jaime Munguía in Las Vegas

The confrontation will take place in the T-Mobile Arenaa scene that hosted the last three lawsuits of Saul Alvarez on US territory. Jaime Munguia He has not fought in said venue since September 15, 2018 when he retained the super welterweight title in view of Brandon Cook.

In another order of ideas, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez spoke about the boxing match that the Americans: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul next July 20 in the AT&T Stadium.

'Canelo' ruled that the fight between former heavyweight champion and the internet personality is “more show than fight” of boxesso he has no interest in seeing it.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will fight in Dallas

«I'm not at all interested in seeing it, with Netflix involved, yes, that's good, but not in that kind of fightsI think that It's more show than fight», he said in an interview with 'Yes Network'.

“Of course it's not good for him.” sport, but they can do whatever they want, I don't have much to say about it. Everyone has an audience, this is a different audience. The fans of boxing They are not going to see that (fight between Tyson and Paul), is for another audience,” he added Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

