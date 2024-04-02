Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez will defend his super middleweight titles before him Tijuana fighter, Jaime Munguiaon May 4 in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

The mexicans They saw each other face to face The Angels, California last March 19. In the Press conference was also Oscar de la hoyawith who Saul Alvarez worked for a while until changing jobs promotion girl.

At the meeting the tension could be felt between the undisputed champion and the ex-boxer with Mexican rootswho assured in his social networks that conference It was boring like the fights 'Canelo' Alvarez.

After being consulted about Óscar de la Hoya's words in an interview with 'Los Angeles Time', the undisputed champion ruled that the 'Golden Boy' the only thing he knows how to do is «talk stupid».

'Canelo' Álvarez worked with Óscar de la Hoya for a good part of his career

jam media

«If you don't have the courage to say it right there in the Press conferencenow imagine that your fighter, Jaime Munguiahe is in that fight and saying and promoting a conference of his fighter in that way, it is the stupidest thing I have ever seen in my life and that is what it is Oscar de la hoya)», pointed out the 'Canelo'.

«Oscar It is based on nothing more than talking stupid things and that is why people pay a lot of attention, but in his company he really does nothing but talk stupid things, it is the only thing he does, it is the only thing he knows how to do.

'Canelo' and 'Destructor' face to face in Los Angeles

Instagram cinnamon

The fight Alvarez-Munguía will take place from the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall next May 4th. 'Canelo' will put the titles into play: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF of the super middleweight

