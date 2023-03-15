Mexico.- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was presented this Tuesday at the akron stadium from Zapopán, Jalisco to make his next fight official, which will take place on May 6, 2023 in the same room where he will face the English boxer John Rydera fight that puts him back in Mexico after 12 years of his last fight in Aztec lands.

In a press conference, the Mexican multi-champion hinted that for this fight he had many other proposals around the world such as Las Vegas or going to England, but he assured that the reason and the moment was to fight in Jalisco and that is that he took advantage of the celebration of 200 years of having become a Free and Sober State.

Canelo thanked family, friends and people who helped shape his career, as well as the leaders who are now giving him the opportunity to return to his homeland, “I want to thank you for being able to return to my land after 12 years, after Have achieved

so much in boxing,” commented the man from Guadalajara.

“I had many offers to fight in many places, but I never thought about it, I always wanted to come back here, to my land as the best in the world. I am proud to do it and they have nothing to be grateful for, for me it is a pride and what is done from the heart does not have to be appreciated. I’m here to give people a chance to see me fight,” he confessed.

We recommend you read

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He stressed that he always thought of returning one day to fight in Mexico and now that it has been granted, he promises that he will have a special role. He also confirmed that a part of the profit from the tickets will be donated to an aid institution

for children, something that has always been applauded in his career.