Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With a streak of five fights without losing, the tijuanense Angel Fierro declared himself ready to be measured against the Uruguayan Eduardo Estelain the main event of the show presented by JD Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, this Saturday March 4th at the “Juan S. Millán” Sports Center in Revolución Park.

Fierro and Estela will be colliding in a lightweight fight with the NABO champion belt of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), in the event that will be broadcast on the DAZN platform.

the mexican boxer defends the belt that he already retained in the fight against Jeremy Cuevas last October by winning by technical knockout.

We recommend you read:

For his part, the Uruguayan comes from winning the victory in November, against Ruben Torres by split decision.

Ángel Fierro has accumulated 21 fights in professional boxing, with 20 wins, including 16 knockouts and only one defeat. His rival, Eduardo Estela, has a 14-1 record, with 9 knockouts.

CHINO RODRIGUEZ VS AARON GUERRERO

On the same billboard Chihuahuan Misael Rodríguez will face Aarón Guerrero from Culiacanin a duel agreed to eight rounds, at 160 pounds

Aaron Guerrero He took the distinction of Fight of the Year in his last fight against Alfonso Llanes, awarded by the Culiacán Boxing and Professional Wrestling Commission.

Will have a difficult rival like Misael Rodrígueza native of Chihuahua and who represented Mexico at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. A duel of power to power is expected.

He also culichi Martin Ceycawill collide with Eduardo Nunez, in a 10-round fight at 130 lbs.

The weigh-in ceremony takes place this Friday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. (Sinaloa time).

We recommend you read:

REST OF THE UNDERCARD

Dilshodbek Ruzmetov vs Jesús Moroyoqui (6 Rounds 170 lbs)

Yoel García vs. Wilibaldo Ortega (6 Rds Super Fly)

Alexis Molina vs. Luis Olague (8 Rds Bantamweight)

Benito Valenzuela vs. Ismael Soto (4 Rounds Super Bantamweight)

Criztec Bazaldua vs. José Armando Bustamante (4 Rounds, 135 lbs)

Alejandro Yung vs. Francisco Piña (8 Rounds 126 lbs)

Fabián Guzmán vs. Luis Guerra (4 Rounds Super Welterweight)

André Farca vs. Eduardo Rodríguez (4 Rounds Fly)