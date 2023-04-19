The movie of “Super Mario Bros” It has been a success at the box office and fans are also waiting for its premiere date via streaming. However, while the mustachioed plumber continues to hit theaters and people continue to sing along to Princess Peach’s theme song, some viewers have pointed out that Bowser’s (Jack Black) character promotes bullying and that, throughout the film, he has a possessive attitude of bad example for boys and girls. What is being said on social networks?

Is Bowser a misogynistic character?

Even if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you may have heard the song where Bowser sings a song inspired by Princess Peach. After being rejected by her, he threatens to destroy her kingdom and tries to convince her to marry through her well-known theme song.

It turns out that, for some users, this situation is a clear example of harassment and lack of respect; They also maintain that, for this reason, a character is being praised toxic and misogynistic. The Sexprésate Facebook page also issued a warning: “If you watch this movie with your kids, make it clear to them and teach them that what Bowser does IS WRONG and is called BULLYING.”

Mario and Bowser’s fan response

Despite the fact that it was not a cancellation in networks, the vast majority of users who have already seen the tape have spoken out against these accusations, calling them an open debate by a “generation of crybabies.”

Users think about the plot of Bowser and Peach. Photo: Twitter

On the other hand, other fans agreed that the violent attitude that the character takes in the film (and that has been repeated for years in the video game) is because he is a villain and that “only bad upbringing encourages bullying, not a song that makes fun of it.”