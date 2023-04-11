officially the movie Super Mario Bros. It is already available in theaters around the world, and this has led fans who have already gone to see it to select their favorite scenes. One that has officially become an iconic moment and also one of memes, is the one that has the king of the Koopas.

This is a musical interpretation, even the song has the name of Peaches and here we see Bowser making known his musical skills on the piano and also in the voice. Of course, the theme is interpreted by his interpreter, Jack Blackwho for many was the perfect choice to lend his voice and now they want more of him in the sequel.

Here the official video released by the own illumination:

It is worth mentioning that for those who are interested in the music of the film, the official tracks have also been released through streaming services such as Spotify. So already you can listen to the dedicated arrangements of the tape that come directly from iconic games of Mario and also of his universe, where he enters even Captain Toad.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is now available on streaming.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Wow, it’s one of the most worthwhile moments of the film, there you can see the expertise that Jack Black has to improvise songs, and it’s that the actor was pulling out words that occurred to him and he was only accompanied by the person in charge of play the piano.