We are only a short time away from Super Mario Bros. Wonder finally being released, and therefore, its advertising has not stopped reaching official TV channels. Nintendoessentially the most popular social networks like Twitter. And just a few hours ago they revealed a new video, in which we have as the protagonist none other than the villain of the game, that is, the beloved bowser.

During the small clip you can see the king of the Koopas doing what is typical of each game Mariotrying to conquer the princess Peach giving her a flower as a sign that he would like to go out with her. However, the girl consumes the power up that gives her the well-known elephant appearance, completely changing the landscape of how the antagonist sees her, and it is something unexpected.

See it here:

Some might think that bowser He was going to be disappointed by the new appearance of Peach, but really, it seems that his affection does not distinguish between physical aspects, he even gives her more flowers to try to win her over. This gives us to understand that the king of koopa He wants to marry the mushroom princess at any cost.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the is launched October 20 on Switch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a very funny spot, and it shows us that Bowser has quite particular tastes. Anyway, I’m already counting the days until I can enjoy this new platform on the hybrid console.