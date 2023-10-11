Nintendo has shared a new promo for upcoming release Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it is really quite charming.

The short video in question shows Bowser trying his best to woo Princess Peach with a single flower. She looks at him with a certain amount of skepticism, before both are distracted by the bouncy arrival of one of Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s elephant power-ups. And, well, when one sees the opportunity to boost one’s form into that of a trunk swinging, water spraying mammal, there really is only one thing for it.

Soon, Peach has ingested (?) the elephantine delectable and is transformed before Bowser’s very eyes. He is shocked to say the least, staring at his once demure princess with an open mouth and wide eyes. But, you know what? Our spikey boy is into it. Just when it may seem that Peach – in her enlarged and now tailed form – is about to blast Bowser back to his castle with a swift burst of water, he presents her with an even bigger bunch of flowers. It is a plot twist I wasn’t expecting, and it is really rather sweet.

In my head, Jack Black is singing ‘Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches’…

There is not much longer to wait before we too can find out what it is like to stomp our way through Super Mario Bros. Wonder as an elephant (or a Drill). The game is set to release later this month, on 20th October. If you are at EGX this weekend, there will also be the chance to give it a little whirl there.

Our Donlan previewed Super Mario Bros. Wonder a little while ago, and was quite charmed by the whole thing. “I can’t remember the last Mario game that made me laugh as much, or the last Mario game that made me question basic Mario lore, if such a thing exists,” he wrote.

“There are so many new ideas here, pretty much shaken into every stage like seasoning into a bag of popcorn… the game wants you to feel lost in an ever-shifting sea of ​​gimmickry. It does. And it works.”

For more on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, our Tom spoke with the developers about reinventing the series’ classic side-scrolling formula. You can read more here.