Bowling | Tomas Käyhkö wins gold in the European Bowling Champions Cup

Bowling There was great Finnish success at the European Champions Cup in Berlin. Tomas Käyhkö beat a young Swedish star in the men’s final by Carl Eklund with series wins 2–1, and in the women’s race Rosa Lundén took bronze.

In the decisive third set of the final, Käyhkö took the title with a score of 269–226.

“I came to get a win and I got it, so the atmosphere is great. It was exciting and luckily it went this way, because in these places it can turn either way”, Käyhkö stated in the press release and said that he is preparing for the PBA season of the US professional tour starting in January.

Lundén’s sky was cut short by a 0–2 semi-final loss to Germany To Nadine Meier.

“We came here to win, so of course it’s sad now, but surely at some point the appreciation for the medal will increase”, Lundén stated.

England celebrated gold in the women’s competition Bloody Crawley.