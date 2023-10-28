Saturday, October 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bowling | Tomas Käyhkö wins gold in the European Bowling Champions Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bowling | Tomas Käyhkö wins gold in the European Bowling Champions Cup

In the decisive third set of the final, Käyhkö took the title with a score of 269–226.

Bowling There was great Finnish success at the European Champions Cup in Berlin. Tomas Käyhkö beat a young Swedish star in the men’s final by Carl Eklund with series wins 2–1, and in the women’s race Rosa Lundén took bronze.

In the decisive third set of the final, Käyhkö took the title with a score of 269–226.

“I came to get a win and I got it, so the atmosphere is great. It was exciting and luckily it went this way, because in these places it can turn either way”, Käyhkö stated in the press release and said that he is preparing for the PBA season of the US professional tour starting in January.

Lundén’s sky was cut short by a 0–2 semi-final loss to Germany To Nadine Meier.

“We came here to win, so of course it’s sad now, but surely at some point the appreciation for the medal will increase”, Lundén stated.

See also  Football Lina Lehtovaara condemns the final of the Women's Champions League

England celebrated gold in the women’s competition Bloody Crawley.

#Bowling #Tomas #Käyhkö #wins #gold #European #Bowling #Champions #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In China, the circumstances of the death of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang have been revealed

In China, the circumstances of the death of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang have been revealed

Recommended

No Result
View All Result