Bowling Eliisa Hiltunen bowled straight to the flush, America’s professional tour fascinates

Juho Rissanen rose past from behind in the men’s Finnish Championship final and took his first championship.

Lahti the happiest woman in the bowling alley was on sunday Eliisa Hiltunen. Hiltunen, 27, one of Finland’s number one bowlers, finally managed to capture the coveted Finnish championship.

Hiltunen, representing Lahti Bay, has both dim Finnish and European Championship medals on the merit list. Now it was the turn of the perfect match.

In the final, Hiltunen only shed the 16-year-old’s super promise, representing the Hämeenlinna Juvel Team. Mila Nevalainen points 376–329.

“It feels great. After a difficult early autumn, I would not have believed that I would reach such an achievement, ”Hiltunen said with a delicate smile.

The difficulties mentioned by Hiltunen have now been overcome, at least for the time being. There have been enough changes in civilian life.

“I moved from Turku to Helsinki in January, and I’ve since done a lot of studies remotely. Korona has messed up the race and also some of my training. Very stressful time, ”so in that sense, this success tastes very sweet.

At the end of the year, a student of Finnish literature will receive a master’s degree. After that, Hiltunen would like to look for his limits as a bowler. In 2019, he went to play three races on an American professional tour. The experience was so wonderful that Hiltunen longed to get back there.

“If only I could get enough funding to be able to live there for a while. It would be great to bow more races into the tube and see, ”what would be enough.

Men In the Finnish Championship final, Ylöjärvi Spiral Fear Santtu Tahvanainen and the thief of the Mainar Juho Rissanen progressed almost at a steady pace until Rissanen, who was hit at the start of the second series, rose from behind and past.

Juho Rissanen was number one in the men’s bowling championships.­

The Finnish championship was the first of Savolainen’s career. The boy came home with points 451–435.

“For this I have dreamed of since he was a boy. It feels absolutely insane. You can’t imagine this until it’s concrete, ”the 24-year-old national team bowler said with satisfaction.