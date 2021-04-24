“Anyone who disagrees with my decision to go to court and get a judge to say that what I did is wrong.” The sentence of President Alberto Fernández gave rise to a wave of injunctions against his decision to establish a curfew between 8 and 6.

The most forceful and most controversial was the one that got the schools in the City to remain open. But there were other rubos who feel affected and also resorted to judicial measures. This Friday, Omar Capalbo, president of the Chamber of Nightclub and Entertainment Entrepreneurs of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CEDEBA), presented an appeal through the lawyer Martin Francolino, who demands that the DNU be annulled issued by President Alberto Fernández so that the clubs can work beyond 20.

“The Decree of President Alberto Fernández is arbitrary and violates rights and guarantees expressly recognized in our National Constitution. That is why we ask that a precautionary measure to suspend the application of DNU 241/2021, and order the opening of commercial activities without time limits. We understand that the imposed rule implies a severe reduction of the scope of freedom in the exercise of commerce, without any valid foundation, “said Francolino.

The presentation before Justice Protection against nighttime restrictions

Now it will be Federal Judge Enrique Lavié Pico, in charge of court No. 6, who must decide whether to accept CEDEBA’s request and nullify the DNU that forces them to close their doors at 8:00 p.m. at least April 30.

The entertainment sector is the worst hit industry in Argentina. It has been closed for more than a year. It is estimated that more than 50% of nightclubs they will not reopen their doors. Those who were able to stay afloat and reconvert as a bar now receive a new fatal blow that puts them in front of a dramatic situation and with thousands of jobs at risk.