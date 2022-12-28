“I was five years old when I first visited a bowling alley with my parents and my sister in Hoofddorp. I remember seeing good bowlers throw with effect. That made a big impression. A ball that knocks over ten pawns with a turn – that’s what I wanted too.

“Three years later I started bowling myself. That did not go well. That special effects only come when you have mastered the basics. I grumbled a bit, but my parents encouraged me.

“In the first years I only played on Saturdays, at the association. After a while I was allowed to participate in the national youth and Monday was added. Then it quickly increased to five times a week. Today I am the only one in the family who still bowls. The rest are too busy with work or study.

“I was thirteen when I won my first tournament – ​​that gave me confidence. I remember not wanting to stop. It gave a rush. Not that I was super ambitious. I took up bowling because my parents wanted me to play a sport, otherwise I would just sit at home all day. Of all sports, bowling attracted me the most.

“I was close to missing out on the European Championship this year. Two people from the selection had to drop out, so I was called up two days before the tournament. It was held in Finland during my summer vacation. Of course I said ‘yes’.

Bowler Kenneth Ramos

Photo Pepijn Kouwenberg Bowler Kenneth Ramos

Photo Pepijn Kouwenberg Bowler Kenneth Ramos

Photos Pepijn Kouwenberg

Series champions These are the athletes NRC spoke to about their medal: George van Lankveldbridge Damisha Charlessoftball Niels Feijenpool billiards Lianne van Looninline skating Niels Bensinkpump track Nancy van de Venmotocross Aafke van Leeuwenjujitsu Kenneth Ramosbowling Therese Klompenhouwerthree-cushion Brad Chardonfour-in-hand

“The final against Italy was one of the best experiences in my short career. In the beginning I had to get used to the cameras and the spectators sitting close to the track. All eyes are on you when you throw. The trick is to focus on the execution. I had to get that done quickly, because such a final only lasts an hour.

“Do what you always do, I told myself. Nice throwing ball, don’t think too much. I have to say that went pretty well. Of course I also had lesser phases, but on the first pitch I was the only one who threw a strike. The team could use that to build confidence and lay a foundation for the rest of the final.

“Italy made a miss in the sixth inning, which gave us a big lead. It remained exciting until the last two or three throws, but when my buddy threw the last ball, I knew that the win could not escape us. The first national title for the Netherlands since the 1997 World Cup! I jumped onto the track. We were tired, but satisfied, and gave each other a group hug.

“My dream is to play as a professional in the United States. I studied there for six months on a sports scholarship at a college in Georgia. I didn’t like the study, but I loved bowling. I have in bowling houses played with more than seventy courses, where hundreds of people of all ages competed in tournaments. The level is so high in the US, you don’t want to know.

“How we celebrated our European title? With a drink on the plane, haha.”