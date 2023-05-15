Bowel cancer | Participation in screening is the weakest in Helsinki

Participation in bowel cancer screening has clearly been lower in Helsinki than in other areas.

Also in the welfare areas of Western Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava, more so-called poop sticks were not returned than in other areas.

Hus Diagnostiikkeskus is sending invitations to screening this year to residents aged 60–70 by mail. The letter includes equipment intended for taking the sample, i.e. a poop stick and a return envelope. The person participating in the screening should therefore take the sample himself and send it for examination.

In Helsinki, the return percentage of poop sticks was 74, while the corresponding figure was 76 in the welfare regions of Vantaa and Kerava and Western Uusimaa.

Those living in the welfare regions of Kainuu, Central Finland and Päijät-Häme returned the poop sticks most diligently.

The goal of colon cancer screening is to prevent cancer or to find cancer when it is still asymptomatic. Intestinal cancers have become more common in Western countries in recent years.