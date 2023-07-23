Away from the room the blue bow with a bottle because it is contrary to the indications of the ASL which promotes breastfeeding. A few hours after giving birth, a mother was overwhelmed by a directive from the Massa Carrara health company, contrary to that blue ribbon because it did not comply with the guidelines agreed with Unicef.

The fact happened at the Apuane hospital, in the Tuscan municipality. The woman had just given birth to her second child, and a little girl gave her a bow composed not only of a blue tulle ribbon, but also of a small hand-painted wooden rocking horse with a sleeping child and next to it a ball and a micro bottle with a yellow pacifier.

A very welcome gift from the hospital. “I didn’t want to believe it, I was exhausted, this second birth was heavy. Yet they also repeated it to my partner. He wanted to argue but I, really, was too tired. I said: let’s just take it off,” the new mother told Il Tirreno. North West Tuscany ASL, in a note, apologized for the ways and explained the reasons for that decision.

“Since the Massa hospital has been accredited as a Unicef ​​Friend of Children hospital, even for the materials intended to be displayed in the rooms of the wards there are precise guidelines, which also include the recommendation to convey messages that are consistent with Unicef ​​indications, including that of promoting breastfeeding”.

The health company recognizes, however, that banning the gift to women was a bit exaggerated. “We regret that, in this specific case, even a small gift, which was meant to be a testimony of affection for a happy event such as the birth of a child, could have been identified as inconsistent with these indications, and the Company apologizes if the ways adopted in making it present to users have been perceived as too rigorous or zealous”.