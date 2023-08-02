Genoa – It has largely exceeded the 50,000 signature mark the petition against the decision of the Liguria Region to approve hunting with a bow and arrow which was promoted on Change.org

The collection of signatures is triggered on July 30 and already in the first 24 hours it exceeded 20,000 subscriptions.

Antonella Belgrano launched the online petition: “This petition should be of interest to all people, because it is aberrant in 2023 to subject animals to atrocious suffering and also endanger people who walk in the woods” reads the text of the appeal. “On July 27, 2023, this unholy proposal was approved. By intervening immediately, perhaps this gratuitous slaughter can be stopped”, concludes the promoter.

Some of the signatories have also justified their opposition by leaving a comment: “I have been practicing competitive archery for more than 40 years and I can say that this is a barbaric, obscene and unacceptable proposal – writes Roberto – It is practically impossible to hit a moving animal at a vital pointthus condemning him to a slow death by exsanguination. Whoever had this idea understands nothing about bows and arrows.” “I find that this type of hunting is barbaric – Barbara echoes – that it encourages violent behavior and should be absolutely prohibited”.

“It’s really cruel – adds Elena – If I then think about how many hunting accidents there are every year even towards people who don’t go hunting.. I was thinking of going to Liguria in September but I’m having second thoughts”