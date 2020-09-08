Russian drug surfactant-BL, created from cattle lungs, proved to be efficient within the therapy of COVID-19, report “News”, referring to the pinnacle of the analysis laboratory of anesthesiology and resuscitation of the N.N. V.A. Almazov Andrey Bautin.

Using this drug can scale back the mortality price of critically ailing sufferers from 80% to 14.3%.

It’s famous that originally this software was created to assist untimely infants who’re unable to breathe on their very own as a consequence of immaturity of the lungs.

Surfactant-BL has already been used within the therapy of different lung ailments, together with swine flu. Analysis is presently underway on its effectiveness in coronavirus an infection. After their completion, the drug might be included within the suggestions of the Ministry of Well being of the Russian Federation for the therapy of COVID-19.

We’ll remind, earlier in Rospotrebnadzor stated that within the first half of 2020, about 50 thousand Russian kids had been contaminated with the coronavirus. Half of them, in keeping with the division, had a light sickness.