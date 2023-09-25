“With the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv) 2023-2025 we have the possibility with general practitioners to be able to expand our vaccination range, especially with regard to Herpes zoster, a systemic disease that affects hundreds of thousands of people every year people with short and long-term consequences, from skin rash to chronic pain up to possible meningitis and encephalitis, so it is absolutely important to prevent it. The Umbria Fimmg project for Herpes zoster vaccination that we have implemented is a first step to encourage the membership. But in order to plan the vaccination campaign for herpes zoster it is of fundamental importance to work in a micro-team, general practitioner with practice staff and nursing staff”. Thus Michela Bovi, Fimmg general practitioner, told Adnkronos Salute USL Umbria1 and member of the regional vaccine commission, during the work of the Fimmg Umbria Region project entitled ‘The role of the general practitioner in the management of anti-herpes zoster vaccination: new perspectives for protecting the patient’, which was held in Perugia on September 23.