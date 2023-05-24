Home page politics

Probing for the Bremen election: does the SPD decide to continue with red-green-red? © Focke Strangmann/dpa

After the Bremen election, the SPD made inquiries with several parties. There are many indications that the red-green-red coalition will continue. The news ticker.

May 24 update at 3:53 p.m: Everything as usual: Bremen should apparently continue to be governed by a red-green-red coalition. After the conclusion of the first exploratory talks, election winner Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) wants to initiate coalition negotiations with his old partners. He found out Mirror and the Weser courier from negotiating circles. The mathematically possible grand coalition was initially off the table, it said. There was no official confirmation yet. The state board of the SPD wants to deliberate in the evening and then announce the result from 7.30 p.m.

SPD probes after Bremen election with left and green – will it stay with red-green-red?

First report from May 22, 11:23 a.m: Bremen – After the Bremen election lets her SPD as the election winner, potential coalition partners in the dark. mayor Andreas Bovenschulte wants to explore with four parties. The talks will decide whether the previous alliance of red-green-red will continue to govern – or whether there will be a change of coalition in Bremen. In advance let a preference for continuing to work with the Greens and the Left determined. Will this continue to be the case after the exploratory talks?

After Bremen election: SPD praises constructive talks with CDU – is there a grand coalition?

The SPD is coming to exploratory talks this Monday (May 22nd) together with the left and the greens together in Bremen. On Friday and Saturday, the SPD had already held individual talks with the Greens, the Left and the CDU. It was agreed not to disclose the content of the talks. Everyone said the talks were going well and constructively.

“We have good discussions in a very constructive atmosphere, and now we’ll see.”, said Mayor Bovenschulte. The meeting of the two strongest citizenship parties had begun in a decidedly friendly atmosphere. On Wednesday evening (May 24, 2023), the state executive of the SPD wants to make a decision and announce with whom the party is going into coalition negotiations.

Bremen election: SPD as election winner has free choice in the coalition

Supporters of the red-green-red coalition could fear a switch to black-red, especially after the talks with the CDU. Mathematically, both alliances would be possible – according to the preliminary official final result and after extrapolations Reach 29.8 percent of the votes. The second strongest party was the CDU around challenger Frank Imhoff with 26.2 percent.

The Greens have suffered significant losses compared to the last general election and came to 11.9 percent. The left, which also governs in the current coalition, is 10.9 percent. According to this, the SPD would have 51 seats in the new parliament with the CDU, and only 47 seats if red-green-red continued.

Who will the SPD choose after the Bremen elections? Citizens in anger get nothing

Bovenschulte clearly does not want to govern together with one party: Although the angry citizens did well in the Bremen election with 9.5 percent of the votes nationwide and 22.4 percent in Bremerhaven, the mayor ruled out cooperation in advance. It is believed that the citizens in anger owe their success, among other things, to the votes dug up by the AfD. The AfD was not allowed to compete in this year’s state elections, because of disputes in the national association. (boyy)