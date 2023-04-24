It’s a short step from second line to valuable resource if your name is Edoardo Bove and you play for Roma. One of the “children” weaned from José Mourinho and included in the squad of the first team: a parable already covered by Nicola Zalewski – who has entered the regular rotations of the starters – but who, unlike his former team-mate from Primavera, for the Roman midfielder who grew up in Boreale planned slower stages.