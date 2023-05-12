In the semi-final first leg of the Europa League, the 20-year-old’s goal decided in the 63rd minute. In Rui Patricio’s duck final, Cristante saves the result with an empty net. Back in 7 days to Germany

A son of Rome, someone who runs for two and attacks anyone who passes by. One who before Mourinho had to go on loan in Serie C, to Triestina, and who now runs the risk of taking Roma to the Europa League final. Roma beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 thanks to him, Edoardo Bove, who first built up in the 63rd minute and then closed the action with the goal that sealed the first leg. For Mourinho an extra, extra satisfaction, given that Bove shaped it himself. And he believed it.

even and draw — Dybala starts from the bench, Cristante is confirmed in central defense and up front Mourinho relies on the double center forward, Abraham-Belotti. Xabi Alonso, on the other hand, prefers Hlozek to Adli, with Leverkusen who could already be up by two goals in the first seven minutes, but first Andrich (saved by Rui Patricio) and then Wirtz (just wide) fail to put the seal on the match. Once the danger has escaped, Roma loosen up and enter the game, even if with the many absences Mou opts for a purely defensive game, with Celik and Spinazzola who often and willingly extend the line from three to five. The consequence is that Bayer’s dribble is beautiful to look at, but also not very fruitful, as there is no space to go and hurt. On the other hand, however, Roma also try to manage some vertical balls, with Cristante who cuts Bayer in two vertically from behind in pursuit of the striker. The best opportunity, however, came to Ibanez from a dead ball, but Hradecky’s header from the Brazilian was amazing and Abraham was unable to repeat the goal into an empty net. Then, for the rest, a game of chess is played, with Roma trying to close every passing line and the Germans instead looking for (but without finding it) the right hole to enter the yellow and red defensive shirts vertically. See also The European team that is interested in the signing of Luis Chávez

he decides — The second half opens with a couple of yellow and red initiatives, but Celik and Belotti’s shots are to be forgotten. Then the match runs the risk of igniting with a couple of entries on the edge but it is really lit by a piece of Rome’s heart, Edoardo Bove, who first builds the shot for Abraham (saved by Hradecky) and then goes to take the right prize, signing on the rebuttal the Giallorossi advantage. Bayer’s reaction was all in a harmless header by Hincapie, while Hradecky also had to oppose an attempt by Belotti. The advantage gave new energy to the Giallorossi, who ran for every ball without actually risking anything. Xabi Alonso then tries to change the inertia by sending in Adli and Azmoun, Mourinho replies with Dybala and Wijnaldum, the two most eagerly awaited by the yellow and red people. But the final part of the match is all a continuous duel, at least until three minutes from the end, when Rui Patricio risks the crash, but Cristante saves Frimpong’s equalizer on the line. This is how it ends, with Roma celebrating a very heavy victory. See also Las Vegas GP: Strip closes for F1 until 2032

May 11, 2023 (change May 11, 2023 | 23:02)

